Bhubaneswar : NALCO holds quiz contests

Bhubaneswar : The National Aluminium Company (NALCO) organised a quiz competition to promote usage of Hindi language and as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' It always takes initiatives for the implementation of official language through inspiration and reassurance at the chairman's office of TOLIC(U), Bhubaneswar.

NALCO, through various initiatives, motivates member offices of CPSEs operating in Bhubaneswar to implement Hindi in day-to-day use. In that direction, the competition was conducted in which 15 organisations, including IOCL, BPCL, FCI, AAI, NALCO, BSNL, ITDC. participated.

Chief guest Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & chairman TOLIC (U), addressed the august gathering and said, "Language is a symbol of our cultural heritage. Taking out time from our daily schedule and participating in official language programmes is the moral and constitutional onus of every Indian." Patra gave away prizes to the winners. Radhashyam Mahapatro, director (HR), NALCO, and vice-chairman, TOLIC (U), was present. The programme was coordinated by Asutosh Rath, general manager, NALCO. The Food Corporation of India, regional office, secured the first position while the NALCO and FCI, divisional Office, got the second and third positions respectively.