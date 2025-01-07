Live
- Asian Games champion Bahadur Singh Sagoo elected AFI president, Sandeep Mehta named secretary
- Jharkhand govt on alert over HMPV, Health Minister assures necessary measures
- Empowered 2.4 million Indians with AI skills: Microsoft
- Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt
- AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections
- Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations
- State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha
- Rohit's hunger to play Test cricket must reflect in his actions: Bangar
- Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh
- Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured
Just In
Bhubaneswar: Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of 2 killed by robbers
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were shot dead by armed robbers at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Saturday.
Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of the victims. “Expressing grief over the shooting incident at Panikoili in Jajpur district, CM Majhi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the de-ceased’s family,” a post on the official X handle of CM Office read.
The Chief Minister also announced that the State government will bear the treatment cost of the per-sons injured in the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS