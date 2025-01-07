  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhubaneswar: Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of 2 killed by robbers

Bhubaneswar: Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of 2 killed by robbers
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were...

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were shot dead by armed robbers at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Saturday.

Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of the victims. “Expressing grief over the shooting incident at Panikoili in Jajpur district, CM Majhi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the de-ceased’s family,” a post on the official X handle of CM Office read.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government will bear the treatment cost of the per-sons injured in the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick