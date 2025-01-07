Bhubaneswar: Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of 2 killed by robbers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who were shot dead by armed robbers at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Saturday.

Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of the victims. “Expressing grief over the shooting incident at Panikoili in Jajpur district, CM Majhi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the de-ceased’s family,” a post on the official X handle of CM Office read.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government will bear the treatment cost of the per-sons injured in the incident.