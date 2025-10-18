Bhupathi's surrender shows cracks widened within Naxals

Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, who surrendered along with 60 other cadres, has revealed that cracks have widened within the movement, with many more wanting to surrender, an official said.

The 70-year-old CPI (Maoist) leader, who is also called Sonu, has informed authorities that there are serious ideological differences within the Naxal movement, the official told PTI on Friday.

In a major blow to the Naxal movement, Sonu surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with 60 other Naxals in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

“Two factions have emerged - one led by Sonu, Satish, and Rajman Mandavi favouring peace talks, and the other led by Deoji, Hidma, and Prabhakar who oppose the move,” the official said.

A significant internal rift exists within the CPI (Maoist) party, with Sonu advocating creation of mass support bases, he said. Following Special Forces’ pressure, he advocated temporary cessation of armed struggle and strategic adaptation, the official added.

However, other Telugu leaders of the organisation based in Telangana insist on continuing the armed operations.

Information available so far from Sonu indicates that he believes a protracted “people's war” is unsustainable due to heavy losses and alienation from the masses, the official said.

The organisation has been facing hard times since 2011, and conditions have worsened in the last five years, the official said.

Sonu has claimed that some “Godi Maoists” enjoy state protection in Telangana, the official said.