  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bhupathi's surrender shows cracks widened within Naxals

Bhupathis surrender shows cracks widened within Naxals
x
Highlights

Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, who surrendered along with 60 other cadres, has revealed that cracks have widened within...

Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, who surrendered along with 60 other cadres, has revealed that cracks have widened within the movement, with many more wanting to surrender, an official said.

The 70-year-old CPI (Maoist) leader, who is also called Sonu, has informed authorities that there are serious ideological differences within the Naxal movement, the official told PTI on Friday.

In a major blow to the Naxal movement, Sonu surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with 60 other Naxals in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

“Two factions have emerged - one led by Sonu, Satish, and Rajman Mandavi favouring peace talks, and the other led by Deoji, Hidma, and Prabhakar who oppose the move,” the official said.

A significant internal rift exists within the CPI (Maoist) party, with Sonu advocating creation of mass support bases, he said. Following Special Forces’ pressure, he advocated temporary cessation of armed struggle and strategic adaptation, the official added.

However, other Telugu leaders of the organisation based in Telangana insist on continuing the armed operations.

Information available so far from Sonu indicates that he believes a protracted “people's war” is unsustainable due to heavy losses and alienation from the masses, the official said.

The organisation has been facing hard times since 2011, and conditions have worsened in the last five years, the official said.

Sonu has claimed that some “Godi Maoists” enjoy state protection in Telangana, the official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick