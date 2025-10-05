Bhupender Yadav opens Rajasthan's first 'Namo Biodiversity Park' in Alwar

Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated Rajasthan's first 'Namo Biodiversity Park' in Alwar on Sunday, aiming to inspire citizens to adopt environment-friendly lifestyles, an official said.

Union Minister Yadav highlighted that Rajasthan's first 'Namo Biodiversity Park' will not only increase greenery in Alwar but also prove effective in making the air clean, a statement said.

In a message on X, the Union Minister said, "Today, the inauguration of the 'Namo Biodiversity Park' located at Pratap Bandh in Alwar was done along with plantation in the company of Shri @Sanjay4India1ji, Minister in the Rajasthan Government."

The Union Minister said that the newly developed park, named 'NaMo Van', is envisioned as a vital green lung for the region. It aims to significantly enhance local greenery and contribute to cleaner air, while also promoting environmental awareness among visitors.

He said the biodiversity park will encourage people who come to visit the 'Namo Van' park to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Beyond its ecological benefits, the park is designed to inspire citizens to adopt environment-friendly and sustainable lifestyles, making it an important step towards fostering greater public participation in conservation efforts, said the official statement.

The initiative marks a key milestone in advancing Rajasthan's green infrastructure and strengthening India's broader commitment to biodiversity conservation and climate action, it said.

Last week, he planted the one millionth tree at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of non-profit Organisation 'Heartfulness' on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event held to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, was also attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The union minister noted that while education, health, gender justice, equality, and availability of resources are very important, this world also exists for biodiversity.

"We must keep a balanced ecosystem, which is very much at work under the keen vision of Daaji. Everybody seeks happiness, but if all the happiness came through materialistic success only, there would have been no incidences of depression in the developed countries," he said.

The Union Minister pointed out that the Indian techniques of yoga asanas are associated with nature.