Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are scheduled to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi here on Friday, sources said, adding that the agenda for discussion could be different for both the leaders.

While Baghel is facing an internal rift, Pilot is also pushing for a change. But the sources have said that the Chief Minister has been called to discuss the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as he is a senior observer of the party in the state.



Friday's meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi over a possible cabinet reshuffle and according to the sources, Pilot has been called to resolve issues related to the state.



On Thursday, Pilot met K.C. Venugopal ahead of the Gehlot-Sonia Gandhi meeting.



After his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot has maintained that he will abide by the decision taken by the leadership and has conveyed everything to her.



The much-awaited cabinet rejig and appointments had been pending ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. The Assembly by-polls have also been delayed.



Meanwhile, Congress sources have confirmed that Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary might be relieved from their cabinet portfolios as they have been made party in-charges of Gujarat and Punjab.



Long pending appointments, especially related to the state unit, will be announced following the cabinet expansion.



"After the expansion, the announcement of the appointments would also start," a Congress leader said.