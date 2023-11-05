Bhutan King reaches Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi

New Delhi: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived here on Sunday. He was received by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the airport.

The Bhutan King, who commenced his eight-day official visit to India on November 3, with his arrival in Assam, reached the national capital, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhutan King will be in India till November 10.

His Majesty the King of Bhutan warmly received by EAM @DrSJaishankar upon his arrival in New Delhi. His Majesty is on an official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen close bonds of friendship and cooperation with a valued partner. pic.twitter.com/Yc2evf0IYe — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 5, 2023

The visiting dignitary will also visit Maharashtra.

The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors, official sources said.