Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Actor’s Upcoming Movie Poster Goes Viral
Vijay Deverakonda's birthday brings action! New film with Dil Raju hints at rural drama with a powerful poster.
Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's birthday brings a wave of exciting news for fans! While his recent films ‘Kushi’ and ‘The Family Star’ entertained audiences (and are now streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, respectively), the actor is gearing up for a phenomenal year ahead.
Deverakonda joins forces with Dil Raju once again, this time under the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola. The recently unveiled concept poster hints at a thrilling rural action drama, with a fierce Vijay wielding a sword and the tagline "The sword is mine. The blood is mine. The war is with me." Social media is abuzz with anticipation for this high-octane project.
But that's not all! Vijay is also diving into the world of espionage with Gautham Tinnanuri's upcoming spy thriller. Filming has begun in Hyderabad, and the team promises a captivating poster soon. Fans are thrilled about the news of Mamita Baiju replacing Srili as the leading lady. With chart-topping composer Anirudh on board, this movie promises to be a blockbuster under the banners of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Deverakonda reunites with Rahul Sankrityan, the director who brought us the hit ‘Taxiwala,’ for another exciting project. This upcoming film under Mythri Movies is touted to be a period action drama set in the Rayalaseema region. An official announcement regarding the film is expected today, further fueling the birthday frenzy.
With such a diverse and promising slate of films, Vijay Deverakonda's birthday marks the beginning of an exciting cinematic journey.