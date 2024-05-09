Live
88.64 pc students pass class 12 exam in Assam
Guwahati: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the class 12 examination on Thursday with an overall pass percentage of 88.64 per cent.
The highest pass percentage was recorded in the science stream. Out of 54,660 students who appeared in the examination, 89.88 per cent of students passed.
In the Arts stream, 2,00,495 students appeared in the examination and the pass percentage was recorded as 89.19 per cent.
In the commerce stream, there were 17,307 students with the pass percentage being 87.80 per cent.
The AHSEC this year did not declare ranks as announced earlier. Apart from the AHSEC website, students were provided “Upolobdha” app to download the results.
Notably, the candidates who want to re-check their answer scripts can apply it online.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on his X handle: “Congratulations! 88.64 per cent of students have passed. Arts (88.24 per cent) Sc (90.29 per cent) Com (88.28 per cent) Voc (85.78 per cent). 27,3908 students had appeared exam; 24,2794 students have passed.”