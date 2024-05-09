Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Actress Drops BTS Video from the Sets of her Upcoming Film ‘Thandel’

On the joyous occasion of Sai Pallavi's birthday, the team behind the highly anticipated movie ‘Thandel’ unveiled a special treat for fans. Sai Pallavi herself shared a heartwarming birthday video, accompanied by a brand new poster that has taken social media by storm. The poster showcases Sai Pallavi in a natural, captivating pose, smiling as she speaks on the phone. Its simplicity is undeniably striking.

‘Thandel’ marks the much-awaited reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, following their successful pairing in ‘Love Story.’ Directed by the talented Chandoo Mondeti, the film promises a heartwarming rural love story. Naga Chaitanya transforms into a fisherman, while Sai Pallavi embodies the essence of a village belle.



The intriguing plot revolves around a young fisherman's dramatic turn of events. How does a simple fishing trip lead to him accidentally crossing the border and becoming a prisoner of the Pakistani army? What challenges and perils will he face on his journey to escape captivity? Chandoo Mondeti is known for his exceptional storytelling, and ‘Thandel,’ inspired by true events, promises a thrilling and emotional narrative.



Produced by the acclaimed Allu Aravind under the GA2 Arts banner, ‘Thandel’ boasts the magical tunes of Devi Sri Prasad. It is poised to be one of the biggest-budget ventures in Naga Chaitanya's illustrious career. Marking its theatrical release on December 20, 2024, the film aims to captivate audiences across India with its Telugu roots and its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.



The excitement surrounding ‘Thandel’ is palpable, evident by the record-breaking sale of its OTT rights even before filming concluded. Netflix secured the digital rights for a whopping 45 crores, an example to the immense anticipation for this project.



Chandu Mondeti, following the monumental success of his blockbuster ‘Karthikeya 2’ which grossed over 300 crores worldwide, has generated immense buzz for ‘Thandel.’ Additionally, Naga Chaitanya's previous collaboration with Chandoo Mondeti on ‘Savyasachi’ adds another layer of intrigue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XX1Sh_ah7R8&t=80s

Sai Pallavi, besides her captivating role in ‘Thandel,’ is also busy with her Tamil film ‘Amara’ alongside Sivakarthikeyan, produced by the legendary Kamal Haasan. Furthermore, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in the epic ‘Ramayana.’ Here, she will portray the iconic Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram, with rumours suggesting that Yash might be taking on the role of Ravana. ‘Ramayana,’ with its staggering budget of around five hundred crores, promises to be a visually stunning cinematic experience.