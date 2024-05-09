Mohit, Addite share couple goals; flaunt their 'chajje chajje ka pyaar' in video

Mumbai: Actor couple Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar on Thursday gave cute couple goals as the duo can be seen enjoying their vacation in Punjab.

Taking to Instagram, Mohit, who is known for his work in shows like 'Durgesh Nandinii', 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' shared a Reel video, wherein the couple can be seen enjoying the weather of Punjab, while they candidly dance, chat and laugh on the terrace of a house.

They are closely holding on to each other in the video. Addite is wearing a blue salwar suit, while Mohit is sporting a white Pathani kurta pyjama.

Mohit gave the tune of the song 'Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna', sung by Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot, and Roach Killa.

The post is captioned in Hindi as: "Chajje Chajje ka pyaar #punjab".

In the Stories section, Mohit shared a selfie with his wife while they were sitting inside a car. The duo are twinning in white T-shirts.

It is captioned as: "Enroute Himachal".

Mohit and Addite tied the knot in 2010, and the couple have a son Ekbir.

On the work front, he was last seen in the show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.