Big achievement: Rajnath on Delhi govt launching Rs 2,500 scheme for women

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed the Delhi government’s decision to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana of giving Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to poor women.

“I would like to thank the Delhi government and also appreciate that the government is fulfilling whatever commitment it made before the elections,” Rajnath Singh told IANS, asserting the BJP's reputation for walking the talk.

Hitting out at rival parties that have created a crisis of trust due to their failure to keep their word, the Defence Minister said: "The BJP is the only political party in India that has accepted the crisis of credibility created in Indian politics as a challenge. Whether our government is in any state or at the Centre, we do what we say and this was a commitment and our Delhi government is fulfilling that commitment."

Earlier, on the occasion of the International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved a scheme for providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and allocated Rs 5,100 crore annually for it.

The scheme was approved by a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta and announced by BJP National President J.P. Nadda at an event on Women's Day.

“I congratulate PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta that before coming to this event her Cabinet approved the Rs 2,500 per month Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women in Delhi,” he said.

The Cabinet also constituted a four-member committee, under the chairmanship of CM Rekha Gupta for implementation of the scheme. Other members of the panel are PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, Education Minister Ashish Sood and Law Minister Kapil Mishra.

Applications for the scheme will be received through an online portal developed for the purpose, according to a Delhi government statement.

"The scheme will leverage advanced technology to ensure transparency, efficiency, and seamless disbursement of financial benefits. Aadhaar-based e-KYC will be used," said the statement.