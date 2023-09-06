Live
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Sept 6
- Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Gangula’s family granite firm
- Telangana Chief Electoral Officer asks enforcement agencies to ensure fair poll process
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 6 September, 2023
- Rajaiah sets tongue wagging as he meets Congress leader
- Rajamahendravaram: IAAB urges farmers to focus on alternative crops
- Kavitha writes to chiefs of 47 parties on women’s quota Bill
- Govt hospitals achieve historic milestone of over 76% institutional deliveries in August
- Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day
- Violin solo by Kamakshi impresses audience
Just In
Big B says ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’
Highlights
New Delhi: "Bharat Mata ki Jai," megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as a debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi...
New Delhi: "Bharat Mata ki Jai," megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as a debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat".
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as "President of Bharat", leading to allegations from the Opposition that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. Bachchan took to X and simply wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai." He also shared a tricolour emoji with the post.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS