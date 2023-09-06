Big B says ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

New Delhi: "Bharat Mata ki Jai," megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as a debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat".





Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as "President of Bharat", leading to allegations from the Opposition that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. Bachchan took to X and simply wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai." He also shared a tricolour emoji with the post.

