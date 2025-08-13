Big Push For ‘Make In India’: Cabinet clears 4 new chip plants

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved four semiconductor manufacturing projects worth Rs 4,600 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) aims to build a strong semiconductor and display ecosystem, positioning India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

The four approved proposals are from SiCSem, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions Inc, and Advanced Systems in Package (ASIP) Technologies.

SiCSem and 3D Glass Solutions Inc will set up their manufacturing facilities in Odisha.

Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) is already based in Punjab, and it will expand its discrete manufacturing facility, and ASIP Technologies will start its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

These proposals are worth Rs 4600 crore and are expected to generate employment opportunities for about 2034 skilled professionals, which will drive up the major creation of indirect jobs.

With these four approvals, the total approved projects under ISM reach 10, with cumulative investments of about Rs 1.60 lakh crore in six states. Under this proposal, SiCSem Private Limited partners with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, UK, for establishing the integrated facility of Silicon Carbide (SiC) based Compound Semiconductors in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This is the country’s first compound facility producing almost 60,000 wafers and a packaging capacity of 96 million units.

Moreover, the products made at this facility will have applications in Missiles, Defence Equipment, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Railway, Fast Chargers, Data Centre racks, Consumer Appliances, and Solar Power Inverters.

3D Glass Solutions Inc (3DGS) will also set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley, Bhubneshwar, Odisha. This step will bring the world’s most advanced packaging technologies to India for powering the efficiency of the Semiconductor Industry.

This facility has a large variety of advanced technologies, including glass interposers and 3D heterogeneous Integration Modules with a planned production capacity of 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum. Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies has a tech tie-up with APACT Co., Ltd, South Korea. These companies will jointly set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of 96 billion units.

Continental Device (CDIL) will expand its discrete semiconductor manufacturing facility at Mohali, Punjab, and manufacture devices like MOSFETs, IGBTs, Schottky Bypass Diodes, and transistors both in Silicon and Silicon carbide. Devices manufactured at this facility will have applications in Automotive Electronics, including EVs, renewable energy systems, power conversion applications, industrial applications, and communication infrastructure.

New facilities will support the growing chip design capabilities in the country. The government already supported it by providing 278 academic institutions and 72 start-ups. The decision to set up an additional four plants will drive India's momentum in both the chip and electronics markets. Setting up new plants will also cater to the growing employees.

This mission achieved great success as India’s semiconductor chip market is expected to reach USD 100- 110 billion by 2030, as per the report. Plus, India’s electronics exports witnessed a surge of over 47 pc YoY in Quarter 1 of FY26 as per the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).