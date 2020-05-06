Bihar: 20 migrants escape quarantine

Patna: An estimated 22 migrant labourers, who had returned from other states and were put under the prescribed 14-day quarantine at Rishi Bhawan in Katihar, Bihar, have escaped, locals said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the social media in which labourers can be seen rushing out of the quarantine centre along with their bags. "Nearly 85 migrant labourers have been put under quarantine at Rishi Bhawan. My house is adjacent to it.

Today morning we provided milk, tea and food as the migrant labourers were complaining that they are hungry. The administration is not able to provide them enough food and required facilities. About 22 labourers escaped in the morning by breaking lock of the quarantine centre," said Ramji Shah, a local resident. The migrant labourers present at the quarantine centre complained about lack of facilities.