Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav gets 2-year RI in 2019 assault case

Patna: In a significant judgment, the MP-MLA court in Darbhanga has sentenced BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and co-accused Suresh Yadav to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a criminal assault case dating back to 2019. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

The verdict was pronounced by District and Additional Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar, who upheld the lower court's decision, rejecting the appeal filed by Mishri Lal Yadav against his earlier conviction.

The case originated from an FIR filed on January 30, 2019, by Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila village, alleging assault by the accused.

After the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet, and the court took cognisance of the case on April 17, 2020.

On February 21, 2024, the lower court convicted Mishri Lal Yadav under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt) and sentenced him to three months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the MLA sought a pardon and appeared before the court on May 22, hoping to secure relief.

Following the appeals, the court enhanced the punishment. Judge Diwakar sentenced Mishri Lal Yadav and Suresh Yadav to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each.

In case of default in payment, the accused would have to serve an additional one-year sentence.

Both convicts were taken into custody amid tight security and sent to jail following the sentencing.

Speaking after the verdict, Mishri Lal Yadav said: “I respect the court's order. I have been sentenced to two years and fined Rs 1 lakh. I will appeal to the Patna High Court. I have full faith in the judiciary and believe I will get justice.”

On the other hand, plaintiff Umesh Mishra expressed satisfaction, stating: “What is happening is the will of God. We have finally received justice. We are happy.”



