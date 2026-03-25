Bihar: BJP preparing for large-scale celebration on its Foundation Day ​

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate its Foundation Day on a grand scale across Bihar, with a week-long program scheduled from April 5 to April 12.​

A preparatory meeting was held at the state party headquarters, where BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi guided party workers and outlined the program's roadmap.​

As per the plan, from April 5 to April 7, party offices will be decorated, while on April 6, a statewide “Vikas Yatra” (Development March) will be organised.​

Party workers have also been instructed to hoist the BJP flag at their homes and to actively share selfies with it on social media platforms.​

On April 6 or 7, Foundation Day celebrations will be conducted at every polling booth in the presence of primary and active party members, ensuring grassroots-level participation.​

Further, on April 8 and 9, conferences of active members will be held at district offices, where key organisational and political topics will be discussed.​

In addition, a “Gaon Basti Chalo Abhiyan” (village outreach campaign) will be carried out from April 7 to April 12.​

Under this initiative, party workers, including public representatives from the Panchayat level and above, will visit 50 major villages in each assembly constituency to strengthen connections with the people.​

Meanwhile, BJP’s Organisational General Secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya stated that preparations for the celebrations are in full swing.​

He informed that a dedicated coordination team has been constituted at the state level to ensure smooth execution of the program.​

The core team includes leaders such as Radhamohan Sharma, Pawan Jaiswal, Pinky Kushwaha, Satyapal Narottam, and Rajiv Ranjan, who have been entrusted with overseeing various program components.​

The large-scale events are being seen as a significant organisational exercise aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots presence ahead of upcoming political developments in the state.​

As part of the organisational preparations, region-wise program in-charges have been appointed across 13 key zones of Bihar to ensure smooth execution and coordination.​

Ragini Rani has been made in charge of the Mithila region, while Sanjay Tiwari will oversee Tirhut and Swati Sinha has been assigned responsibility for Magadh. Janardan Sharma Jogi will handle Shahabad, and Arjun Gupta has been given charge of the Champaran region.​

Similarly, Gautam Kumar has been entrusted with Saran, Bittu Soni with Bhagalpur, and Poonam Sharma with Koshi.​

Amresh Kumar Ojha will oversee Seemanchal, while Nidhi Singh has been appointed for Patna.​

Sushant Kumar will manage Munger, and Archana Thakur has been assigned responsibility for Begusarai.​

The meeting was also attended by Headquarters Co-in-charge Dilip Mishra, State Media Co-in-charge Prabhat Malakar, and Social Media Co-convener Ambrish Sharma, indicating a structured, coordinated approach to the upcoming programs.​



