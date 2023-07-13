Bihar BJP to observe 'Black Day' on Friday

Patna: Following the death of Vijay Singh, the Maha Mantri of the BJP’s Jahanabad district in a police lathicharge, the saffron party has decided to observe a 'Black Day' across Bihar on Friday.

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav are directly responsible for the murder of our party’s leader Vijay Singh.

“The way the lathicharge happened on BJP leaders in Patna, it was a Jungle Raj return in Bihar. Jungle Raj was born during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav, today, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav brought the Jungle Raj back. Since Nitish Kumar is under the influence of Mamata Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee), the situation in West Bengal and Bihar is the same. Democracy has ended in Bihar,” Chaudhary said.

“I make a direct allegation against Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav that due to them, we have lost our Maha Mantri Vijay Singh of Jahanabad. He was killed in Patna. I was watching on several media channels where the statements of doctors and leaders of the ruling parties were aired. They said that he was unconscious. I want to say that let the postmortem of Vijay Singh take place. The postmortem has not happened till now, and they are reaching this conclusion,” Chaudhary stated.

“Due to the lathicharge, more than 1000 workers and leaders of the BJP were injured. Janardan Singh Sigriwal is an MP having Y plus category security, still he was beaten by the police. Our woman leader Meena Jha sustained a head injury due to the lathicharge. This is murder of democracy. You Nitish Babu, you cannot give 10 lakh jobs. You can neither bring good governance nor run a corruption free government. You have turned out to be a protector of corrupt people. There were 7 ministers who have given their resignation but you cannot take the resignation of your deputy chief minister,” Chaudhary said.

“The BJP has decided to observe a Black Day in the entire state and burn the effigies of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. We have requested the governor for an appointment. Once he is available, we will meet him and inform him about the situation. We will also raise the 'murder' and lathicharge issues in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Friday. We will ask Nitish Kumar to explain why he initiated the lathicharge on us,” he said.

“We had given the information about our protest programme to the state government. The district administration has not imposed section 144 in Patna and yet beaten us,” he added.