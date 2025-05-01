Bihar: CBI secures four-day remand of NEET paper leak mastermind

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday secured four days’ custody of Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET paper leak and several other examination scandals in Bihar.

While the agency had sought a seven-day remand to interrogate Mukhiya, the court approved only four days. Mukhiya, who is currently lodged in Beur Jail, was produced before the court after the completion of a prior two-day remand granted to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

During EOU’s interrogation, Sanjeev Mukhiya reportedly made several shocking revelations, including his ambition to use the proceeds and influence of leaked exams to elevate his wife to a prominent political position.

Mukhiya evaded arrest for nearly 11 months, despite a Rs 3 lakh bounty placed against him. He was finally arrested on April 24 during a raid by Patna Police at an apartment in Danapur, Patna, following a tip-off.

CBI investigators are now preparing to grill Mukhiya with specific questions related to the NEET paper leak, as they attempt to uncover the larger nexus of organised examination fraud.

Officials believe that more arrests and significant disclosures could follow in the coming days. Mukhiya is believed to have orchestrated multiple high-profile leaks beyond NEET, making him one of the most wanted figures in India's exam corruption cases.

This development comes amid growing public and political outcry over the sanctity of national-level entrance exams and the need for stringent reforms to prevent such leaks in the future.

Sanjeev Mukhiya is believed to have leaked the NEET UG 2024 question paper before the exam held on May 5, 2024.

Investigations revealed that students were charged up to Rs 40 lakh each and made to memorise answers at a private school in Patna.

Mukhiya was allegedly running an organised gang in Bihar to leak the question paper. His son, along with a number of relatives and youths of Nalanda, were involved in the question paper leak scam.



