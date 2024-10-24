Bihar: Deepa Manjhi files nomination for Imamganj bypolls

Patna: Deepa Manjhi, the candidate for the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS), filed her nomination for the Imamganj reserved seat by-election on Thursday.

Accompanied by her father-in-law, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, she submitted her nomination at the SDM's office.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has faced criticism for promoting dynastic politics in Bihar, as his daughter-in-law is being fielded for the election.

However, he defended the decision, stating that Deepa is a committed and hardworking individual, emphasising her qualifications beyond family ties.

“She has been actively involved in politics, having previously served as a Zila Parishad member and narrowly losing the election for Zila Parishad President by just two votes. At that time, she was not married,” Majhi said.

He highlighted her dedication to social work, stressing that she is a dedicated worker first and then his daughter-in-law second.

Manjhi also spoke about the positive changes in the Imamganj constituency, stating that before 2015, the area was riddled with violence, including bomb blasts and false legal cases, which made it unsafe for people.

He credited the peace and security in the region to his tenure as an MLA, expressing confidence that Deepa Manjhi faces no serious electoral challenge in the upcoming by-election.

After the nomination, Deepa Manjhi emphasised her commitment to continue the work initiated by her father-in-law, Jitan Ram Manjhi in the constituency.

“We are receiving widespread support from the people and I promise to address the remaining issues in the constituency. I would focus on development, particularly on women's empowerment, creating small employment opportunities, and improving education,” Deepa Manjhi said.

One of her main priorities will be addressing the lack of adequate medical facilities in the area, stating that there is a need for a better hospital to provide quality treatment.

“My father-in-law Jitan Ram Manjhi made significant progress during his tenure, Despite that, there is still work to be done, and I intend to fulfil his unfinished dreams,” she said.

Deepa Manjhi assured the public that efforts have already been made to improve the situation in Imamganj, particularly in terms of peace and development.

She also dismissed rumours about dissatisfaction among party workers, attributing such claims to opposition propaganda.



