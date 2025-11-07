Live
'Bihar Doesn't Want A Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'Jungle Raj' In Aurangabad Rally
Highlights
- PM Narendra Modi, speaking in Aurangabad, warns Bihar voters against the opposition's 'jungle raj,' claiming they would bring back 'katta' (guns), extortion, and crime, which endanger investment and jobs.
- Modi asserts Bihar's faith in the NDA's development agenda following record voter turnout.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, labeling them proponents of 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) who would undermine the state's progress.
Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi strongly asserted that the people of Bihar reject a 'katta sarkar' (government of guns). He alleged that the opposition's return to power would see a resurgence of crime and extortion, claiming they are already promoting a culture of intimidation.
Modi specifically quoted opposition talk about teaching children to become 'rangdaar' (gangsters) and warned that if they win, 'katta' (guns), 'donali' (double-barrel rifles), 'firauti' (extortion), and 'rangdari' (ransom) would all make a comeback. He stressed that the presence of such elements is fundamentally harmful to investment and job creation in the state.
The Prime Minister also took aim at the opposition's seat-sharing arrangement and renewed his criticism of the INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial face, suggesting the position was "stole by the RJD at gun point."
Furthermore, Modi highlighted the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Assembly Elections, interpreting it as a clear signal of the public's trust in the track record of the Narendra-Nitish led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He gave special credit to women voters for the high participation rate and reaffirmed his commitment, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to developing Bihar.
