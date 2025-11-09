Bihar doesn't want katta sarkar: Modi

Sitamarhi/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and said the polls will decide the future of the state’s children.

Attacking the RJD, Modi said the state doesn’t want a gun-wielding government. “Today, I have come to this sacred land of Mother Sita, seeking your blessings, so it is natural that those days come to mind amidst people filled with such enthusiasm. Only with the blessings of Mother Sita will Bihar become a developed Bihar," he said.

“This election will determine what the future of Bihar’s children will be in the coming years, what the future of your offspring will be. Therefore, this election is very important," he added.

“Nahi chahiye katta sarkaar, fir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (We don’t want a gun-wielding government; once again we want an NDA government), the PM said.

The Prime Minister launched an attack on the Opposition and said that the children of the state will become goons, not doctors or engineers.

“Should a child from Bihar become a Rangdaar or a doctor?" he asked, adding, “A child from Bihar will now become not a Rangdaar, but an engineer, doctor, advocate, and judge in the court."

“Jungle rule means – gun, cruelty, bitterness, bad upbringing, and corruption. These are people filled with bad upbringing, who want the rule of misgovernance," he added.