Bihar government imposes 15 day complete lockdown

Lockdown in Bihar: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced that there will be a complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16 to July 31 to control the spread of Covid-19,

On his official Twitter handle, Sushil Kumar said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.

"The government has taken a decision to this effect... Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine," Sushil tweeted.

The move comes close on the heels of the 15-dayrecent spike in positive cases which had necessitated lockdowns imposed by the local administrations in several districts.