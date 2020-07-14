Bihar government imposes 15 day complete lockdown
Lockdown in Bihar: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced that there will be a complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16 to July 31 to control the spread of Covid-19,
On his official Twitter handle, Sushil Kumar said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.
"The government has taken a decision to this effect... Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine," Sushil tweeted.
The move comes close on the heels of the 15-dayrecent spike in positive cases which had necessitated lockdowns imposed by the local administrations in several districts.
