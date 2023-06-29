Bihar Government Imposes Prohibition On Wearing Jeans And T-Shirts In Education Department Offices

The State Education Department in Bihar has implemented a prohibition on its employees wearing jeans and t-shirts to the office. The department justifies this decision by stating that such clothing goes against the prevailing work environment culture. A directive issued by the Director (Administration) of the Education Department on Wednesday expressed disapproval of employees wearing t-shirts and jeans during office hours.



The issued order highlights the observation that officers and employees of the department have been arriving at the office in attire that is not aligned with the office culture. It emphasizes that wearing casual clothes contradicts the work culture established within the office. As per sources, the order mandates that all officers and employees must adhere to a formal dress code when attending the Education Department's offices. The prohibition on wearing any casual attire, particularly jeans and t-shirts, within the Education Department's offices will take effect immediately.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Bihar's Education Minister, Chandrashekhar, for his response to the Education Department's order, he remained unreachable. It is noteworthy that in April, the District Magistrate of Saran district implemented a prohibition on government employees wearing jeans and t-shirts within government offices. They were instructed to adhere to a formal dress code and carry identification cards.

Additionally, back in 2019, the Bihar government had imposed a ban on wearing jeans and t-shirts in the State Secretariat, aiming to uphold the workplace decorum. Government employees in the State Secretariat are required to wear simple, comfortable, and light-colored attire while on duty.