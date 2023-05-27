Bihar government to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Patna: Bihar government has decided not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.



State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was scheduled to attend the event but cancelled it on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's direction.

Besides the Nitish Kumar government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao also have expressed their inability to attend the meeting.

According to sources, these leaders are upset with the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government, especially the Centre's issuance of an ordinance against the Supreme Court's decision to give the transfer-posting power to the Delhi government.

The Modi government has organised the meeting of NITI Aayog with the tagline of 'India @ 2047'. The opposition leaders of 21 parties have already announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.