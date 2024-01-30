Bihar: Nitish Kumar's new govt to seek trust vote on Feb 10

The new NDA government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will seek a trust vote in the assembly on February 10, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The government will seek the trust vote on the first day of the budget session after the customary address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to both Houses of the legislature, the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

Kumar, the president of the JD(U), took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the INDIA grouping, and forming the new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The upcoming session will have a total of 12 working days, and the state budget will be presented on February 12, the notification said.

It is expected to be a stormy session with RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary yet to step down as the speaker amid mounting pressure from the NDA, which has moved a no-confidence motion against him. It has been learnt that the BJP will keep the post of assembly speaker.

Among the names being considered are Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh, sources said.