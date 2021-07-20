Bihar police should register FIR on IAS officer's complaint: Manjhi

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that it is unfortunate that Bihar police did not register an FIR on the complaint of senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar.

Kumar, on Saturday filed a 50-page complaint in the SC/ST police station in Patna's Gardanibagh locality. The SHO of the police station received the complaint but did not register an FIR with 3 days gone by.

Kumar did not reveal the contents of the complaint on social media but sources said that he reportedly levelled serious allegations against top bureaucrats and IPS officers of the state apart from CM Nitish Kumar and some cabinet ministers. Sources said that Sudhir Kumar has enclosed vital proofs in his complaint against every alleged person.

"I learnt that Patna police did not register an FIR on the complaint of senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar. It is unfortunate. Patna police should register an FIR at least and start an investigation. If the guilt of the officers or politicians is not proved in the probe, their names would automatically be removed from the FIR," Manjhi said.

"We have to go into the circumstances wherein senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar comes to register an FIR. Something must have gone wrong. Hence, he has approached the police station to register an FIR," Manjhi said.

Sudhir Kumar went to jail in February 2017 in the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak incident. The question paper was leaked during the government of the Mahagathbandhan and Sudhir Kumar was the chairman of BSSC then. The Supreme Court granted him bail in this case in October 2018.

"I was falsely framed in that case. That's the reason, the Supreme Court had granted bail," Sudhir Kumar said.

Upendra Sharma, the SSP of Patna police said: "We have received a complaint in this matter and investigation is underway. FIR will be registered on the basis of investigation."