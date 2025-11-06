Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was underway in 121 constituencies across 18 districts on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements at all polling stations.

While the polling started on a moderate note at 7 a.m., Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters to cast his vote. He reached a polling station in the Bakhtiyarpur constituency, accompanied by a small entourage and exercised his franchise.

The Chief Minister also flaunted his inked finger before the mediapersons, after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also appealed to every voter of Bihar to come out of their homes and participate in the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Taking to X, he wrote, "In a democracy, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. Today, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place—all voters are requested to exercise their right to vote. Vote and inspire others to do the same. First vote, then refreshment."

The fate of 1,314 candidates will be sealed in the first phase, including 1,192 men and 122 women.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 37,513,302 voters, including 19,835,325 men, 17,677,219 women, and 758 third-gender voters, will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

In the first two hours, voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded.

Over 37.5 million voters across 121 Assembly seats will decide the political future of 1,314 candidates. The political future of several stalwarts from the NDA and the Grand Alliance is at stake in this phase.

In the constituencies where voting is taking place in the first phase, 121 candidates from the NDA and 126 from the Grand Alliance are contesting.

The constituencies where polling is underway include Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, and Bhojpur districts.