Bihar: Two SHOs suspended on charges of helping smugglers

Patna: Rohtas Police in Bihar on Saturday suspended two SHOs on the charges of helping the smugglers.

District SP Vineet Kumar said that the Chenari SHO Shambhu Kumar was allegedly involved in favouring the poachers of black buck. The forest officers conducted a raid at Chenari police station on September 17 and seized a Mahindra Scorpio SUV having the meat, horns and bones inside.

He said that the Divisional Wildlife Officer had also lodged a complaint against seven persons including SHO Shambhu Kumar for not arresting the poachers.

Following the incident, Naveen Chandra Jha, the DIG of Shahabad range had taken the incident seriously and directed the SP to take stringent action against the alleged police officers and poachers.

The District SP has also suspended Baghela Outpost SHO Neha Kumari for helping liquor mafias in a case lodged in 2020.

Neha was the sub-inspector at that time and posted in Karakat police station in the district. At that time, Karakat police had seized a liquor laden truck. The district police also arrested an accused named Sunil Kumar but did not file the chargesheet in the court in the stipulated time period of 60 days. As a result, the court had granted bail to Sunil Kumar.

Neha Kumari was the investigating officer of that case but she did not file the charge sheet within 60 days. Her act was attributed to helping the accused and hence she was held guilty of the case.

“The Chenari black buck case was handed over to a SDPO rank officer. He has submitted the report with us. Based on that report, we have suspended the SHO Shambhu Kumar with immediate effect. Neha Kumari was involved in a liquor seizure case where she failed to file the chargesheet in the court within time. Hence, we have suspended her as well,” Kumar said.