Bill Gates Meets Agian Meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

On Wednesday, Bill Gates met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Later on, the CM praised the Gates Foundation's role in realiSing the vision of ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047’. This is a long-term developmental plan for the state. Naidu said the partnership would be crucial in empowering people and achieving the state's goals.

Bill Gates also met Union Health Minister JP Nadda. They discussed the ongoing collaboration between the Indian government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector. Gates also had discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They talked about using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

In a post on X, Nadda shared the progress India has made in areas like maternal health, immunization, and sanitation. He credited the Gates Foundation's support. Nadda also expressed hope about renewing their memorandum of cooperation. He emphasized their shared commitment to affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all citizens.

Gates also visited the Indian Parliament on Wednesday, during the ongoing Budget Session. Earlier, he met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday. They discussed food security, rural development, and the use of AI and machine learning in agriculture. Chauhan mentioned that the Gates Foundation has been collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and