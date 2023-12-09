Binoy Viswam MP front-runner for new CPI Kerala secretary post

Thiruvananthapuram : With the passing away of Kerala unit Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary Kanam Rajendran, the search for his successor has begun with Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam being a potential successor.

The tenure of Viswam (68), seen as the soft face of the CPI, in the upper house comes to a close next year. He is also a former State Forest Minister and has carried himself well in state politics. His stock as a national face of the CPI, will also come handy when Rajendran's successor is selected.

Like Rajendran, who was more of a strict personality and at times pressured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whenever the CPI came under duress from the CPI(M), Viswam might not be able to take a tough stance.

Other likely names that have started making rounds include veteran leader Prakash Babu, whose astute interventions in the Kerala Assembly, when he was a legislator, might be one of the factors for his name to be considered.

Unlike the Kerala unit of the CPI(M), the CPI has factional issues, but with Rajendran flexing his muscles well and able to steam roll his opponents, he was able to manage things and now with him gone, it remains to be seen if the erstwhile anti-Rajendran faction will have the last laugh.

After Rajendran's funeral at Kottayam on Sunday, the CPI state leadership is expected to discuss his successors which can turn out be a stormy one.