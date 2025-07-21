Birthday of trees celebrated

Jharsuguda: In a unique and environment-friendly initiative, Laxminarayan College, Jharsuguda celebrated the first birthday of trees planted during last year’s plantation drive. The event also witnessed the launch of a fresh plantation programme, reinforcing the importance of not just planting trees but ensuring their survival and growth.

The trees were symbolically worshiped with traditional rituals -- decorated with flowers, sandalwood paste, rice, vermilion and new cloth. Vedic mantras were chanted, followed by sweet distribution among the attendees, making the event both spiritual and community-focused.

This innovative celebration aimed to spread awareness about long-term tree care and sustainability. Later in the day, dignitaries and volunteers planted new saplings on the college campus, continuing the institution’s commitment towards a greener future.

The event was organised with participation from National Service Scheme (NSS), Youth Red Cross, NCC, Swami Vivekananda Loka Sansad (Jharsuguda branch), Jharsuguda Forest Department and Ehita Jeevan Bhi Foundation.

The programme drew wide participation from local intellectuals, environmental activists and a large number of students, all contributing to the tree plantation and birthday celebration. The initiative was widely appreciated as a step towards building a responsible and green community. Among the dignitaries present were Gobinda Chandra Sahu, Principal of the College; Biswajit Khamari, President, Swami Vivekananda Loka Sansad and Saroj Kumar Kuanr, Former Principal, Women’s College, Jharsuguda.

