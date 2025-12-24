Biryani wins again!

New Delhi: With93 million orders this year, biryani retained its crown as Swiggy’s most-ordered dish for the 10th year in a row. The second spot went to Burger, while Pizza claimed the third position.

Swiggy’s year-end report revealed that the dish continues its reign as the most-ordered item on the food delivery platform. Among biryanis, Chicken biryani was the most popular biryani with 57.7 million orders. The numbers translate to 194 biryani orders per minute, or 3.25 every second.

“Biryani is the undisputed King, proving that while trends may come and go, India’s deep-rooted love for this aromatic masterpiece remains constant,” Swiggy said. While biryani continued to reign supreme, other dishes also gained popularity. Burgers came in second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza at 40.1 million. Veg dosa emerged as another favourite among Indians, racking up 26.2 million orders.indianexpress.com

In 2024, Hyderabad led biryani orders with 9.7 million, followed by Bengaluru at 7.7 million and Chennai at 4.6 million. The platform also noted approximately 6 million biryani plates ordered during Ramadan 2024 alone, highlighting the dish’s significance during religious observances.

The report notes a shift in how Indians view food delivery. “Ordering food wasn’t about indulgence alone anymore; it became instinctive,” it states, describing orders as everything from a pause between meetings to a reward after long hours.

High-protein food orders reached 23 million, led by Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The 3 pm to 7 pm window emerged as peak snacking hours. “Snack time is a mood, and we all live in it,” the report declares. Chicken burgers led with 6.3 million orders, while chicken rolls showed notable growth, climbing from 2.48 million orders in 2024 (when they were the top snack. The traditional chai-samosa combination remained popular with 3.42 million samosas and 2.9 million orders of ginger tea.

Ordering from midnight to 2 am has become increasingly common. “Late-night binging evolved from being a guilty secret to popular habit, bringing the perfect end to the day,” the report observes. Chicken burgers topped late-night orders at 2.3 million, maintaining their 2024 position as the preferred option for night-time cravings. Biryani ranked second.