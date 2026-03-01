BJD expels Pravat for opposing party chief’s decision

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled senior leader Pravat Ranjan Biswal on the charge of indiscipline and anti-party activities. The action came hours after Biswal, a former MLA, raised his voice against party president Naveen Patnaik’s decision to nominate Santrupt Misra as the BJD candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In an office order, BJD vice-president (headquarters) Pratap Jena said, “Sri Pravat Ranjan Biswal, State Council Member of Biju Janata Dal, is hereby expelled from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.” Biswal, a three-time MLA, had gone to Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik, where names of the party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls were announced. He was accompanied by his son Souvic Biswal, a BJD legislator.

Sources said that Biswal wanted to say something to Patnaik when he was coming to make the announcement, but his attempt failed. He was told that Patnaik would speak to him later. However, Biswal allegedly openly opposed Misra’s candidature even as the BJD’s political affairs committee (PAC) had earlier authorised Patnaik to decide on the Rajya Sabha candidate.

PAC member Pramila Mallik had stated that all the BJD MLAs and MPs will support whatever decision Patnaik takes in regard to the Rajya Sabha polls. However, Biswal was the lone leader who openly objected to Patnaik’s decision, the sources said.

After the expulsion, Biswal said, “I have toiled a lot for the party. But the manner in which some leaders are being promoted is not acceptable. I will write a letter to the BJD president and want to hold a discussion with him on certain matters.”

Biswal, who was first elected to the Assembly as an Independent MLA from the Cuttack Sadar seat in 2004, later joined the BJD. He was elected twice as a party candidate from Choudwar in 2009 and 2014. Later, his son Souvic was elected from the same constituency in 2019 and 2024.

BJD MP Debashish Samantray criticised Biswal for daring to challenge the party chief’s decision. “Biswal was instrumental in a foiled coup bid against Patnaik in 2012,” Samantray alleged.