Man arrested for duping two persons of Rs 35L

New Delhi: A man accused of duping two persons of around Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling a vacant plot in Delhi has been arrested, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Deepak alias Tooda, from Begumpur Extension, was wanted in connection with the case registered in Vijay Vihar police station in 2025.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Rohini in January after he stopped appearing in the case proceedings. "Deepak and his associates allegedly hatched a conspiracy to dupe two persons of approximately Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling a vacant plot in Begumpur. The accused allegedly prepared forged documents of the property and falsely presented a man as the owner to the prospective buyers," a senior police officer said.

The transactions were carried out through a property office in Budh Vihar. The complainants later found that the property documents were forged and that they had been cheated. A case was registered on January 2, 2025, police said.

The accused obtained conditional bail during the investigation, but later absconded and stopped appearing before the court. On January 20, 2026, a court declared him a proclaimed offender.