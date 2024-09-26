BJD slams State govt over stopping schemes

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of being “anti-tribal” and slammed the Odisha government for allegedly neglecting the tribal community by discontinuing several schemes initiated by the previous Naveen Patnaik administration.

The party made the allegation during a press conference here addressed by BJD MPs, Niranjan Bisi and Sasmit Patra, and party’s media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi. In response, the ruling BJP dismissed the allegations, asserting that the previous BJD government had failed to address tribal issues, including the implementation of Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act over its 24 years in power.

“The BJP government scrapped the Special Development Council (SDC) created by the previous government. Under the SDC, the tribal people were benefited and developments works were being carried during the BJD government. However, the Mohan Majhi government stopped it,” BJD MP Bisi alleged. The BJD leaders came down heavily on the BJP government for stopping the LABHA Yojana (Laghu Bana Jatya Drabya Kraya), a fully State-fundedinitiative providing a minimum support price for minor forest produce, which was launched by Patnaik government in January.They claimed that tribal communities are experiencing uncertainty and fear, with development halted under the BJP administration.

Bisi said, “Tribal development has become a distant dream under the BJP government,” noting ongoing protests for forest land rights across the State.Additionally, the BJD representatives criticised the 18 per cent GST imposed on Kendu leaves, which approximately 8 lakh tribals collect in western and central Odisha. They accused the BJP-led Central government of ignoring calls for GST exemption.

“Though we have been demanding exemption of GST on Kendu leaves, the BJP government at the Centre ignored it,” they said.The BJD also claimed that several communities are still awaiting tribal status and also alleged neglect in the recruitment of junior teachers, with officials citing a lack of suitable candidates.

Bisi said, “If the country can elect a tribal President and the State a tribal Chief Minister, it’s inaccurate to claim there are no suitable candidates for teaching posts.” Rejecting BJD’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged past attempts by the Patnaik government to seize tribal land through an ordinance, which was retracted following opposition from the saffron party.” The then Patnaik government was forced to withdraw the ordinance in the face of stiff opposition by the BJP,” Biswal said.He referred to violent incidents involving tribal communities during land acquisition in Kalinga Nagar.

Biswal said the BJD’s defeat in the schedule areas during the 2024 elections indicates a rejection by tribal voters.”All the BJD leaders lost the elections in the schedule areas in the elections. This indicated that the tribal people rejected the BJD,” Biswal said.