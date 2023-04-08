BJD tried to violate poll code, says BJP

Dhenkanal: District BJP unit president Naresh Mohapatra has accused the State government and district administration of showing favour to the BJD during Hindol NAC election. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mohapatra said stadium work was taken up in Hindol NAC when the election code of conduct was in force. When the BJP raised its objection, the administration was forced to intervene and the work was stopped. Similarly, KALIA funds were credited to the accounts of the farmers during the local election which was a deliberate attempt to lure people in favour of the ruling party, Mohapatra said.

District BJP general secretary Sunil Sharma said the Congress votes went to the BJD in the NAC poll. He, however, said that the vote share of the BJP has increased this time compared to the last election. The BJP has lost council seats in some wards with very narrow margin, Sharma said. "We will review our performance," he added. Former minister Anjali Behera broke down while addressing mediapersons. Later in evening, the BJD observed Vijaya Utsav in Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile, Hindol BJD MLA Simarani Nayak has challenged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to contest the 2024 election from Dhenkanal. The ED and IT raids during election won't work, she said, adding that people's mandate is always with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.