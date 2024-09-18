BJP accuses AAP of staging 'drama' over vacating CM's residence

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday criticised AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accusing the party of orchestrating a "drama" over vacating the Chief Minister's residence to portray former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "martyr."

Sachdeva claimed that AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, were engaging in theatrics to elevate the AAP National Convener's image following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

"The drama will continue for a month. The Chief Minister, who was arrested for corruption, will now be shown as a martyr as if he has made great sacrifices," Sachdeva said.

On Wednesday, Sanjay Singh announced that Kejriwal would vacate his official residence within a week and relinquish all government facilities he was entitled to as Chief Minister.

Responding to this, Sachdeva said, "It will take him around 15 days to vacate the residence. During this time, his supporters will urge him to stay, and Kejriwal will stage a show of moving to a slum or a small flat to project himself as a simple man."

The Delhi BJP President further mocked the AAP's strategy, suggesting that Kejriwal would adopt symbolic gestures, such as travelling in a modest car and shopping from street vendors, to craft an image of humility.

"This is only the first part of their drama. It will go on for a month to present a corrupt CM in a good light. But the people of Delhi know that Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia are accused in the liquor policy case and are out on bail," he added.

He also compared the former Delhi CM's situation to other political figures like Mohammad Shahabuddin, Atiq Ahmad, and Lalu Yadav, who were also granted bail but eventually punished for their crimes.

Sanjay Singh had also accused the BJP of attempting to defame Kejriwal for the past two years, calling him corrupt and attacking his honesty.

Addressing AAP Rajya Sabha MP's "thick-skinned" remark, Sachdeva retorted, "This is the same Sanjay Singh who once promised Delhi voters that AAP leaders wouldn't take any government security, housing, or cars. Yet they took all the benefits they could."

Sachdeva also assured the public that a BJP government would deliver better services, including electricity, water, healthcare, education, housing, and ration supplies. He urged voters to give the BJP a chance, promising comprehensive development through a "double-engine government."

Regarding complaints filed against Congress and BJP leaders, Sachdeva said the law would take its course.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for making "divisive" statements during foreign visits, urging him to stop damaging the country's reputation.