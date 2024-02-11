Live
- Congress plays waiting game with wannabe turncoats
- Too Many Camels Intruding Into Bharat’s Tent!
- Confusion prevails on contesting candidates in Avanigadda
- Farmers rehearsed for Tuesday protest: Intel
- Tirupati Constituency: Fierce fight between YSRCP, TDP on the cards
- New models to improve health outcomes discussed at ISB Healthcare 4.0 Summit
- Nagal seals victory over Nardi, captures men's singles title at Chennai Open 2024
- Biden will speak with Netanyahu on Sunday, White House officials say
- Deja vu for India as Australia lift fourth U-19 World Cup title
- "Participate in a public debate with me..." Siddaramaiah challenges Amit Shah
BJP announces 14 candidates for RS elections in 7 states
The BJP on Sunday released the list of 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in seven states, including seven from Uttar Pradesh.
The party has declared spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi, former minister R.P.N. Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, and Naveen Jain as its candidates in Uttar Pradesh.
Other candidates are Dharamsheela Gupta, and Bhim Singh from Bihar, Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Subhash Barala from Haryana, Narayana Krishnasa Bhandage from Karnataka, Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, and Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal.
