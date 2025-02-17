BJP announces Sundar Lal as mayoral candidate in Manesar, Congress fields Neeraj Yadav

Gurugram: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Sundar Lal Yadav a mayoral candidate for the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC). Sundar Lal is a resident of village Sikandarpur. He was the Sarpanch of Sikandarpur before the formation of the Municipal Corporation.

Sources said that connection with the senior party leadership led him to get the Mayoral ticket. Yadav has a lot of influence in the area and has reportedly initiated a lot of social service work.

"I am thankful to the top leadership of BJP for declaring me as the candidate for the post of Mayor of MMC. The trust shown by the organisation is a matter of pride and responsibility for me. With the support of the people, I will make every possible effort to take forward the resolution of development and public service of the MMC area with devotion," he said.

He said that Manesar will shine and development will happen under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

"I secured the ticket due to my passion for social service and always staying among the people. After winning, no stone will be left unturned to develop the area," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress fielded a young face, Neeraj Yadav. He is a resident of Manesar, a big village of the Municipal Corporation. His uncle Rao Shrikrishna was the first Zila Parishad Chairman of the district. Rao Shrikrishna had a good influence in the area.

Neeraj Yadav has been associated with the Congress party since 2008. He has also been the state vice-president and district president by winning the organisation elections.

Neeraj, who started in student politics, has also been in charge of Delhi University Student Union elections. He has a good hold in the high command. He worked for the strengthening of the party in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Mayor and councillor candidates, including BJP and Congress, filed their nomination papers for the Gurugram and Manesar Municipal Corporation elections on Monday.

In Gurugram, MP Rao Inderjeet Singh filed the nomination of BJP Mayor candidate Rajrani Malhotra. Rao Inderjeet claimed victory and said that the BJP would have a big win in the bodies across the state.

After Usha Priyadarshi's ticket was denied by the party, Rajrani Malhotra was given the ticket. Due to her deep association with the RSS, there was no opposition to her ticket.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh reached Manesar to accompany the nomination of BJP candidate Sundarlal Yadav. He said that BJP will win in Manesar and Congress will not even open its account.