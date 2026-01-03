SRV unveils ‘Dil Diya’ first look; generates early buzz

The upcoming Telugu film Dil Diya – A Naked Truth has officially entered the public spotlight with the launch of its title and first-look poster. The reveal was done by Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, instantly drawing attention within film industry circles and generating early buzz around the project. Produced by Poorna Naidu under the Sreeyas Chitra – A Poorna Naidu Production banner, the film is written and directed by K. Kranthi Madhav.

Known for his emotionally driven storytelling, Kranthi Madhav continues his exploration of human vulnerability with Dil Diya – A Naked Truth. The filmmaker, whose earlier works include Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover, has built a reputation for narratives rooted in love, moral conflict, and emotional fragility. His latest film is described as a contemporary drama that examines obsession, intimacy, failure, and self-worth through a modern lens.

The film stars Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ira, Sakhee, and Jessy in lead roles, with Mani Chandana, Pramodini, and Veera Shankar appearing in supporting parts. The makers have opted for a grounded cast to support a narrative that relies on emotional realism rather than exaggerated drama.

The first-look poster reflects this approach with its minimalist design, offering subtle cues about the film’s inward-looking and emotionally intense journey. Backed by a strong technical team, the film features cinematography by P.G. Vinda, music by Phani Kalyan, editing by Ra-Sha, and production design by Chinna.

Positioned as a youthful love story with depth and honesty, Dil Diya – A Naked Truth is slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2026.



