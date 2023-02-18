BJP attacks billionaire Soros

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday launched a frontal attack on billionaire investor George Soros, accusing him of not only targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the Indian democratic system. This war is being mounted against India and what stands between the war and India's interests is Modi, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani told reporters here.

Smriti Irani alleged that Soros wants to destroy Indian democracy and wanted some "hand-picked" people to run the government here. "We have defeated foreign powers earlier too and will do so again," she asserted. "George Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. It is evident from his statements that he has declared funding of over one billion dollars particularly to 'target' leaders like PM Modi, which is significant," she said.

Soros had announced that he will target India's democratic system and Modi will be at the Centre of his attack, she said, adding he wants an order in the country which will protect his and not India's interests. "Notably, at a time when India rises to become the fifth largest economy in the world and when India receives gratitude by global leaders like presidents of the USA and France, and the PM of England for enabling employment not only in India but also in these three nations, the imperialist intentions of an entrepreneur are coming to light who seeks to demonise our democracy," Irani said.