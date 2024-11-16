BJP backs LG's crackdown on illegal immigrants in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP has come out in support of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), V.K. Saxena's directive to the Delhi Police and District Magistrates to step up vigilance and coordinate with central agencies to identify and take action against illegal immigrants in the national Capital.

Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the party supports the decision and emphasised that the LG's directive was essential for the protection and safety of the national Capital.

He added that the move was for boosting the security of the city, though it might be troubling for the AAP as it affects their vote bank, particularly Rohingya immigrants.

The BJP leader argued, “While the decision may affect the AAP’s political interests, it is in the interest of the safety and security of Delhi and its people. We should welcome such decisions for the greater good of the capital city.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also echoed Sachdeva's sentiments and stated that strict action should be taken against all illegal activities, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

He highlighted that addressing this issue is required but it is not enough, it is just part of a much larger problem facing the nation, population control.

"Illegal immigration is not the only challenge, managing the population growth in the country is a growing concern," he said. According to him, if the country’s population continues to rise unchecked, it could reach 200 crore in the future.

He also mentioned that the unchecked and rapid influx of people from around the country has disrupted systems and stretched the resources in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram.

“If the Union government does not take action now, the situation will only worsen. We need strong, national-level decisions to address population control. This is not just a matter for Delhi or its Chief Minister,” he added.

Acharya Krishnam called for the introduction of a Population Control Bill by the government, stressing the need for regulations that could help manage the country’s growing population while ensuring that India remains beautiful, diverse, and unified.

According to the letter issued by the LG’s office recently to the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, and other senior officials, due to the "sudden spurt" in the number of illegal immigrants in Delhi, with an increasing number of encroachments on public roads, footpaths, and parks, this move to step up vigilance and coordinate with central agencies to identify and take action against illegal immigrants in the national Capital, was required urgently.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s attention has been drawn to reports from social media and other reliable sources, noting a sudden rise in illegal immigrants in Delhi. These individuals have also been involved in encroachments on public spaces,” the official letter stated.