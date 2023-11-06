BJP changes its candidate in Masuda for hiding real identity and disclosing fake caste; fields Virendra Kanawat

Jaipur: The BJP on Monday had to change its candidate from Masuda, Abhishek Singh after it surfaced that he reportedly hid facts and presented fake credentials to get the ticket. Now Virendra Singh Kanawat will be the BJP's candidate from the seat.

Virendra Singh Kanawat has also been the head of the Masuda Panchayat Committee.

Abhishek Singh had got the ticket by claiming that he was from the Rawat-Rajput caste in his bio-data. However, it turned out that he was from the Mehrat community.

In such a situation, the BJP put the ticket on hold late on Sunday night and the candidate was changed on Monday morning.

The Mehrat community is an ethnic group which follows both, Hindu and Muslim religions. The community traces its origins back to the Chauhan rulers who adopted Islam approximately 700 years ago while preserving their Hindu customs.

Despite following different religions, the community maintains a strong cultural identity.

Meanwhile, BJP Dehat District president Devi Shankar Bhutada confirmed the developments on Monday and Virendra Singh Kanawat was declared its candidate from Masuda.

The saffron party, however, was red-faced, for having to change a candidate from a significant seat.

“Yes, we were wrong so we have corrected our mistake. Tomorrow Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Udaipur. We will make sure that we focus on our future plans and how to win the elections rather than on discussing a loophole,” said a party spokesperson on condition of anonymity.