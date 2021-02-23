BJP Chief Nadda Tasks Leaders: Build Saksham Mandals, Sakriya Booths And Recruit Panna Pramukhs

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda has tasked its top leadership to strengthen the organisation across the country, a step which aims to prepare the party for future polls.

The BJP chief has asked its top leadership in the states to ensure the completion of three tasks within a year -- saksham mandal that is to make mandals self-reliant, sakriya booth which is to activate booths and to recruit panna pramukhs, across all wards.

The tasks have been given to the top leaders of the party at the first meeting of national office bearers, post-Covid lockdown, which was held recently in the national capital.

The meeting of BJP's padadhikari baithak witnessed the gathering of national office bearers, state in charges and co-in charges and state presidents being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP chief.

Sources stated that the BJP President has asked the top leadership to ensure that the party will grow organisationally at the micro-level as well.

"To have saksham mandals we have been asked to strengthen the mandals to a point where they become self-reliant and organise the party's events without much directions from top leaders. Rather the mandals should give feedback on the tasks that should be undertaken by the party to strengthen the organisation," informed the source.

As far as sakriya booth is concerned, the local unit is expected to organise the activities including four national programmes that the party celebrates, two regional programmes decided by the state units and two more programmes including PM's Mann Ki Baat and forming Watsapp groups at booth level.

The national events celebrated by BJP includes the Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Seva Saptah, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi on September 14.

"The idea is to have active booth workers all through the year and not just during the elections. The third task given to party leaders is to recruit panna pramukhs," source said.

On Saturday, JP Nadda had held a meeting with the party's general secretaries to take stock of general elections in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.