BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee’s Comment on Durgapur Incident, Calls It ‘Insensitive’

The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of being behind the “law and order situation in the state” and its failure to provide safety to women. On the other hand, the TMC has accused the saffron party of trying to “West Bengal politics” the matter.

Mamata victim shaming remark under fire for her comment that girls “should not be allowed to go outside at night.” “She was studying in a private medical college. Private medical. And it happened what time? 12:30 at night. All private medicals are whose responsibility? How did they go out at 12: 30 at night?… It happened, so far I know, in a forest area… investigation is on,” Banerjee said on Sunday.

BJP vs TMC 2025, national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at Banerjee, terming her “a blot on womanhood,” and wrote on X, “Shameless @MamataOfficial, a blot on womanhood, even more for being a CM. After RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, now this horrific Durgapur gangrape case— and instead of justice, she blames the victim.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar attacked the Chief Minister over her comments, which, he alleged, is not a one-off instance but part of a trend in the TMC. “Earlier after the RG Kar Medical College incident, a circular was issued, instructing private companies not to give women night shifts.

NCW member Archana Majumdar said BJP slams Mamata Banerjee “absurd.” “In this day and age, how can we say that a girl should remain locked inside the house for 12 hours a day? Women are working in hospitals, IT companies, they are working in so many other fields. Our Indian women are going to space, winning Olympic golds, so what right does anyone have to tell women that they should not come out after 9 or 8 in the night?” she said.