BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On "Shakti" As Insult To Hindu Faith And Misogynistic

The statement made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding "fighting against a Shakti" has sparked criticism from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and other BJP leaders. Poonawala condemned Gandhi's remark, labeling it as both an insult to the Hindu faith and reflective of a misogynistic mindset. He emphasized that Gandhi's statement suggested a denigration of Hindu gods and goddesses, which he found deeply offensive.



Poonawala also drew parallels with previous comments made by members of the INDI Alliance, alleging a consistent pattern of Hindu hatred within the Congress party and its allies. He referenced instances where derogatory remarks were made about Hindu dharma and Lord Ram without facing any repercussions. This criticism extends beyond Gandhi's remarks to encompass a broader narrative of hostility towards Hinduism within certain political circles.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar echoed similar sentiments, expressing dismay at Gandhi's perceived hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. Rijiju highlighted the need for limits to such animosity, while Sundar emphasized that the concept of "Shakti" should be understood in the context of courage and inner strength, particularly associated with women, rather than being confined to Hinduism alone.

Sundar also urged Gandhi to better educate himself on the subject, implying that his remarks revealed a lack of understanding or a deliberate attempt to portray Hinduism in a negative light. Overall, the criticism from BJP leaders underscores the sensitive nature of religious rhetoric in Indian politics and the ongoing tensions between opposing ideological camps.