Live
- 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2
- FPIs infuse Rs 7,962 crore in equity this month, Rs 6,304 crore in debts
- GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.
- How education technology is altering norms of innovation in special education
- Muharram 2024: History and Significance of Islamic New Year
- Online learning uprising: A new era for teaching careers
- Design education is vital for India's socio-economic growth
- Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight
- Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Salt Therapy: Harnessing Nature's Healing Salt
Just In
BJP destroying edn under 'Kam Roko Abhiyan': AAP
New Delhi: Slamming the BJP for the transfer orders issued to 5,000 teachers of Delhi government schools, Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the...
New Delhi: Slamming the BJP for the transfer orders issued to 5,000 teachers of Delhi government schools, Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the party was trying to destroy the education system developed by the Kejriwal government by pressuring officers.
Rai, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit convener, said the "Kam Roko Abhiyan" (stop work campaign) of the BJP to create hurdles in the AAP government's work has been going on for years and has now reached an extreme stage.
The education system of Delhi, known not just in the country but all over the world, is getting paralysed, he said at a press conference on Friday. "The BJP under its 'Kam Roko Abhiyan' has decided to destroy the education system developed by the Kejriwal government in Delhi," he said.
"Its biggest example is the mass transfer of teachers of Delhi government schools overnight. The Education department officers have issued an order that the teachers posted in a school for over 10 years should be transferred," he said.
Rai said the teachers of government schools are the backbone of Delhi's education system that saw a turn around after the AAP came to power, he said. A circular was issued by the DoE on June 11, titled