BJP eyes 50 pc votes in Odisha in 2024 polls

Bhubaneswar: Ruling out the possibility of an alliance with the ruling BJD in Odisha, the BJP on Saturday set a target to secure 50 per cent votes in the 2024 elections in the State.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with the party’s central leadership, State BJP vice-president Aparajita Sarangi said some persons with vested interests were spreading rumors that there is a possibility of an alliance between BJD and BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections, which are usually held simultaneously in Odisha.

‘’Various issues were discussed at the meeting. There is no question of any alliance with any political party, including the BJD,’’ said Sarangi, the MP of Bhubaneswar.

Speculations were rife about a possible alliance between the two parties after the BJD backed the BJP on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament in August, and the Delhi services bill that entails the creation of an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in the national capital.

The speculations were further fuelled by a one-on-one meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in August on the sidelines of official engagements. The two parties were in an alliance from 2000 to 2009.

Among others who attended the meeting were State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, central observer Sunil Bansal and assistant observer Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

Mishra said there will be a straight fight between the BJD and BJP in the elections as the Congress has lost its ground.

‘’We will work to ensure that 50 per cent of the votes come to the BJP’s kitty,’’ Mishra said, adding that the party will contest all the 147 Assembly seats and the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. He said BJP workers and leaders will campaign, highlighting the benefits of the 157 welfare schemes of the Centre.

Samal exuded hope that the BJP will form the next government in the State.

“This time, our focus will be winning Assembly seats which will ultimately help in winning Lok Sabha seats. The party has targeted 50 per cent of votes in each polling booth,’’ he said.

Samal said if voted to power in the State, the BJP will ensure that the people who have been cheated by chit funds get back their hard-earned money ‘’within 24 hours’’.

Claiming that the Centre has provided Rs 18.83 lakh crore to Odisha in the last nine years, he said, ‘’We demand that the BJD government give account of this money to the people.’’