BJP has turned ED into ‘extortion department’ in the country to defect MLAs and promote corruption - Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The BJP-led Central Government has been criticized by the Aam Aadmi Party for its role in an alleged corruption case involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to the ED as a tool for eradicating corruption, has now converted it into an extortion department. The ED's Assistant Director was caught accepting a Rs. 5 crore bribe from the father of one of the accused in the alleged liquor scam involving seven people. In addition to Rs. 2.14 crore in cash, jewelry worth Rs. 1.90 crore was recovered from the CA in connection with this case. AAP Senior Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made these statements on Tuesday at a press conference at party headquarters.

Singh alleged that the ED and CBI have been investigating the alleged liquor scam for a year, which is a fabricated scandal. The ED has repeatedly changed its statement, claiming a scam of Rs. 100 crore or Rs. 1000 crore. The Aam Aadmi Party has exposed the true face of the ED multiple times. The ED subjected Chandan Reddy to physical torture, tore apart his eardrums, and extracted a statement from him. The ED threatened an individual by asking how his daughter would go to college. The ED held all of his mobile phones and falsely claimed that Manish Sisodia had broken them. The ED included my name in the chargesheet fraudulently, and when I served them notice, they admitted their mistake that they were supposed to write ‘Rahul Singht’ but wrote ‘Sanjay Singh’ instead. This means all those incidents happened in reality, and yesterday’s incident is a testament to the incidents that occurred in the past.

While explaining the method of operation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Singh stated that the ED officials will catch someone, throw them in jail, subject them to physical assault, tear apart their ears, extract false statements against any politician, and leak them to the media. After that, they will catch that politician and put him in jail. This same pattern has been going on for the past year. Everywhere, people are asking the ED where money has been seized, but they cannot disclose anything. Despite raids and searches, allegations against Manish Sisodia persist. ED officials jail individuals, demand statements, and arrange bail. They then take money, arrange bail, and coerce them into making fabricated statements. The ED remains unresponsive to these allegations.

Singh stated that the alleged liquor scam is a concocted story, but the investigation has been ongoing for a year. In reality, PM Modi established the ED department to break MLAs in non-BJP governed states and engage in corruption scandals, Sanjay Singh alleged.He further demanded an inquiry into the involvement of officials and appealed to the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and shut down the ED department.