Revenue employees demand 40% fitment; want better scales in pay revision

Hyderabad : The Telangana Revenue Employees’ Association (TRESA) on Thursday sought a 40 per cent fitment and better scales in pay revision.

A delegation of TRESA, led by president Vanga Ravinder Reddy along with general secretary K Gautam Kumar and others, was invited by the committee led by chairman of Pay Revision Committee Shiv Shankar at BRKR Bhavan, after they sought better PRC to government employees in line with inflation.



The association leaders said salaries of the employees working in the department, a key part of the government administration, were very different, compared to those of other departments. Because of this, the difference in scales was seen in the Revenue employees who are constantly working in emergency services, maintaining a job chart with high duties and high work pressure.



The TRESA representatives brought to the committee’s notice that they should scientifically study and revise the methods of losing employees.

They said compared to deputy tahsildar selected in executive post through Group-2, the next promotion of ASO selected in non-executive post to tahsildar in lower scale than the Secretariat section officer should be applied in the revised PRC. The Naib Tahsildars should be granted the equivalent scale of MPO in the Panchayati Raj department and assistant registrar cadre in the Cooperative department. Senior assistants/mandal girdavars should be given pay scale equivalent to that of senior inspector in Co-operative department. Mandal girdavars working at the field level and mandal surveyors should be provided with special allowances and better scales. Junior assistants should be given pay scale equivalent to that of junior inspector. A better pay scale should be applied to office subordinates.

The deputy collectors should be provided scales equivalent to the level of special grade municipal commissioner. In case of death of government employees the funeral expenses should be increased from 20,000 to 50,000.

The magistrate allowance of tahsildars should be raised; also it should be recommended to increase the vehicle allowance to 56,000.